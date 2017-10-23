3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County - CBS46 News

3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

By WGCL Digital Team
Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office) Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

On March 8, police say Cory Thomas was placed into a choke hold from behind by Courtney Cherry after Thomas got into an argument with Cherry and his now-wife, Cordelia Cherry.

The choke hold obstructed Thomas' breathing, which resulted in his death, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Police say during the incident, neither Cordelia Cherry or Courtney Cherry's brother, Kindall Cherry -- who also witnessed the incident -- did anything to stop it, nor did they call police, according to authorities.

Police say authorities were only called after another witness asked about Thomas, found his lifeless body and was unable to revive him with CPR.

Warrants were obtained for Courtney Cherry, his wife and brother and they were all arrested Monday.

