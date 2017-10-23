3 kids, 3 adults taken to hospital after crash in Atlanta

Three kids and three adults were all taken to the hospital Monday after a crash on I-85 in Atlanta.

The crash occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the interstate just north of Peachtree Street, according to a spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol.

The police spokesperson says the accident was caused by an improper lane change.

Everyone taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The kids were ages 8, 9 and 13.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.