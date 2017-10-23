High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Stone Mountain late Monday.More >
Five people made it out unharmed after fire ripped through their DeKalb County home early Sunday morning.More >
According to the Atlanta Police Department, the body of a missing man was found on Friday.More >
School district officials ordered crossing guards to arrive at their posts a half-hour earlier each school day, following Wednesday's pre-dawn hit-and-run accident that left a 4-year-old girl dead.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
