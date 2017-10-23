Woman opens fire at Fort Stewart Army Airfield

Officials say a woman was taken into custody after firing a weapon on post at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, which is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta in Hinesville.

The shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. near Building 520, according to officials, who added that no one was injured by gunfire.

Officials did not release additional information on the incident.

