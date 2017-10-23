Fulton County is suing makers of opioid pain killers

Fulton County is suing the makers of opioid pain killers, blaming companies for getting people hooked.

The county claims dealing with the opioid crisis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Missy Owen says there's not a day that goes by when she doesn't think about her 20-year-old son, Davis. He was a heroin addict recovering, but one night he went to the medicine cabinet looking for something to help him sleep, and what he found was an opioid pill.

On Monday, Fulton County filed the lawsuit, becoming the first county in the state to sue pharmaceutical companies that make and distribute the painkiller.

A number of departments from the county came together, and in a complaint outlined several instances as to when they feel the drug industry must be held accountable.

As a result of addictions, county officials say emergency rooms, courtrooms and jails are filled with those who need help.

The lawsuit claims opioid manufacturers and distributors have been flooding the nation with these drugs for money, highlighting pain relief, but for this mother, who now advocates to keep drugs out of the hands of young adults and teens, it won't bring her son back.

