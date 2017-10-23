Fulton County is suing makers of opioid pain killers - CBS46 News

Fulton County is suing makers of opioid pain killers

Posted: Updated:
By Cory McGinnis, CBS46 Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Fulton County is suing the makers of opioid pain killers, blaming companies for getting people hooked.

The county claims dealing with the opioid crisis is costing taxpayers millions of dollars.

Missy Owen says there's not a day that goes by when she doesn't think about her 20-year-old son, Davis. He was a heroin addict recovering, but one night he went to the medicine cabinet looking for something to help him sleep, and what he found was an opioid pill.

On Monday, Fulton County filed the lawsuit, becoming the first county in the state to sue pharmaceutical companies that make and distribute the painkiller.

A number of departments from the county came together, and in a complaint outlined several instances as to when they feel the drug industry must be held accountable. 

As a result of addictions, county officials say emergency rooms, courtrooms and jails are filled with those who need help.

The lawsuit claims opioid manufacturers and distributors have been flooding the nation with these drugs for money, highlighting pain relief, but for this mother, who now advocates to keep drugs out of the hands of young adults and teens, it won't bring her son back.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:19:24 GMT
    The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

  • 3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:53:24 GMT
    Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

  • High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:19:54 GMT
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    •   