DeKalb County leaders to vote on Confederate monument proposal

DeKalb County commissioners will vote on a proposal Tuesday involving the Confederate monument on the Decatur Town Square.

County commissioner Mereda Davis-Johnson introduced the measure, which calls for the monument's removal or relocation. It also directs the county's attorney to find out who actually owns the monument.

The city of Decatur maintains the county owns it, but county officials say they haven't been able to find any commission proof that the county formally accepted the monument.

The monument was erected in 1908. The initials C.S.A. are engraved all around it. C.S.A. stands for Confederate States of America. Inscriptions on the monument praise Confederate soldiers and sailors.

The idea of taking the monument down is a racially-charged issue with strong opinions on both sides.

CBS46 spoke with one man who says he thinks the monument should stay, but he wants an African-American monument to be added so that no one forgets a painful time in American history.

A woman who spoke with CBS46 about the issue says she wants it taken down. “As a woman of color with my brown children walking through that square every week, it brings me great shame to see that monument that calls white supremacists a covenant keeping race,” said the woman, who was not identified.

The Decatur monument is one of several Confederate memorials across metro Atlanta. There are 174 publicly-supported spaces across the state dedicated to the Confederacy.

The county commission is expected to consider a resolution at 9 a.m.

