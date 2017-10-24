Mom claims son stabbed in class, school calls incident "accidental"

The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.

Linda Seymore says her son was attacked by another student at Mableton Elementary School. She says officials at the school are ignoring her questions about the incident.

"Brandon (her son) was stabbed in the face with a pencil real good," says Seymore. "I want to know what they are doing to ensure my sons safety? What happened to the person that did this? What are they going to do about it?"

CBS46 questioned Cobb County school district leaders who told us their police department completed an incident report. They sent us a statement saying:

"The officer investigated and determined that there was no stabbing and that any contact was inadvertent and not criminal in nature."

Seymore says she's not buying into the school's investigation.

"No harm done? My son has a scar down the side of his face," said Seymore.

CBS46 obtained the incident report after filing an open records request. The report says the officer who responded says the investigation revealed that this was an "inadvertent graze to the cheek" and "showed no interest to cause harm."

Meanwhile, Seymore says she's considering having another department investigate the incident. We'll keep you posted.

