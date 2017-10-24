New Henry County superintendent could be announced Tuesday - CBS46 News

New Henry County superintendent could be announced Tuesday

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

After being embroiled in controversy for months, one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts could have a new leader in place.

The Henry County school board could announce who they've chosen to lead the district during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

The two candidates being considered are Dr. Douglas Hendrix, the assistant superintendent for Clayton County schools and Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, a chief academic officer in Cobb County.

The school board has held two public meetings over the past two weeks to introduce the candidates and to hear from families ahead of the vote, which would take three "yes" votes to approve.

Earlier this summer, the board offered the job to Dr. Timothy Gadson, but later rescinded the offer. One state senator blasted the move, questioning if race was the motivating factor, which the school district denied.

The board says part of their reason for taking back the offer was the money involved. Dr. Gadson wanted in upwards of $300,000 annually and incentives bringing the complete compensation package to nearly $1 million. That was much more than the district wanted to pay.

Gadson said negotiations could have been made but the district decided to move on. 

The meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

CBS46 will be there and will have much more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Police: Mom arrested after photo shows plastic bag tied over toddler's head

    Monday, October 23 2017 9:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 01:19:24 GMT
    The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)The mother allegedly took this photo of her child with a plastic bag over her head. (Provided by North College Hill police)

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

    A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.

    More >

  • 3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    3 arrested after man was choked to death in Clayton County

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:53:24 GMT
    Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)Courtney (left), Cordelia (center) and Kindall Cherry (Source: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

    There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.

    More >

  • High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    High school locked down after staff member attempts suicide

    Monday, October 23 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-24 03:19:54 GMT
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    Towers High School in Decatur was locked down Monday after a staff member attempted to commit suicide. The incident occurred during second period at the high school, according to a letter that was sent to parents from DeKalb County Schools. Officials say the Level 2 Lockdown meant there was no movement in the building. A school social worker and school public safety officials were on-site. Officials say 911 was also called for emergency assistance. The safety and security of stude...More >
    •   