New Henry County superintendent could be announced Tuesday

After being embroiled in controversy for months, one of metro Atlanta's largest school districts could have a new leader in place.

The Henry County school board could announce who they've chosen to lead the district during a meeting scheduled for Tuesday night.

The two candidates being considered are Dr. Douglas Hendrix, the assistant superintendent for Clayton County schools and Dr. Mary Elizabeth Davis, a chief academic officer in Cobb County.

The school board has held two public meetings over the past two weeks to introduce the candidates and to hear from families ahead of the vote, which would take three "yes" votes to approve.

Earlier this summer, the board offered the job to Dr. Timothy Gadson, but later rescinded the offer. One state senator blasted the move, questioning if race was the motivating factor, which the school district denied.

The board says part of their reason for taking back the offer was the money involved. Dr. Gadson wanted in upwards of $300,000 annually and incentives bringing the complete compensation package to nearly $1 million. That was much more than the district wanted to pay.

Gadson said negotiations could have been made but the district decided to move on.

The meeting Tuesday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

