Mixed reviews on mayor's decision to dress in drag during charity event

Derek Easterling, the mayor of Kennesaw, is getting mixed reviews for his decision to perform in drag during a charity benefit last week.

Easterling joined a cast of others on October 19 for the Battle of the Brain Benefiting Walk to End Alzheimer's event at the Buckhead Theatre on Roswell Road in Atlanta.

He dressed up in drag as Christina Aguilera and performed the song "Lady Marmalade" but not everybody was happy with his decision. Several people blasted Easterling's performance, including the Vice Chair of the Cobb County Republican Party, Debra Ashley Williams.

In a Facebook post, Williams wrote "Mayor Easterling, always uses the "Let's just move forward" line when he doesn't want to face the consequences of his actions."

Williams also questioned Easterling's decision making and says he didn't even consider the people he serves in Kennesaw. "Well, you can keep moving forward and making once horrible decision after another, but understand, you do pay the consequences whether you face up to it or not."

Others, like Facebook user, Reid Jones, commended Easterling, saying he "certainly made for a BEAUTIFUL drag queen at the Alzheimer's Lipsync Fundraiser!"

The Facebook page for the Livi Rae Lingerie retail shop in Kennesaw also applauded Easterling's performance, saying "We all need to support Mayor Derek Easterling! He went outside the box in order to raise money for Battle For the Brains and is now being ridiculed for somethings harmless!"

What do you think? Was the mayor's decision to perform in drag in bad taste? Sound off on the CBS46 Facebook page or vote in our online poll!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.