School apologizes after Halloween party game featuring Trump's name on tombstone

An elementary school principal is apologizing after a game of bean bag toss featured a tombstone with President Donald Trump's name written on it.

The game was part of a list of events during a Halloween party at West Parish Elementary School in Massachusetts.

The bean bag toss featured six grave stones on a table, all marked with fictional made-up characters and markings. The only exception was the president, whose name was spelled out to be Don Trump on the tombstone.

State Committeewoman Amanda Orlando Kesterson voiced her concerns in a Facebook post in which she wrote:

"I find it absolutely despicable that the PTO of one of our local elementary schools would bring this political agenda before our children. The parents or teachers responsible for this disgusting display should claim responsibility publicly and apologize publicly as well. If it was an employee of our school system, I expect Dr. Safier to deal appropriately with this individual for this political ploy which has no place in our schools."



"Donald Trump is our president and he deserves respect. We should teach our children that the office of the president ALWAYS deserves respect. Our school system is not the place for nasty political agendas."

Principal's statement

The principal of the school, Telena Imel, issued this statement, apologizing for the incident:

Dear West Parish Families,

"On Friday evening, the West Parish Grade 5 Parent Committee hosted Haunted Happenings, a party and fundraiser for the West Parish community. This event was fun and it was successful due to the efforts of many families. Unfortunately, however, one game brought in by a parent included the name of our president painted on a tombstone. While, according to the parent, this was designed to be humorous, a number of attendees rightfully felt that it showed disrespect. And, intentionally or not, it inappropriately brought a political agenda into what was designed to be a fun family affair."

"West Parish School and Gloucester Public Schools neither condone nor participate in this kind of activity. Our job is to train students to think for themselves, to understand their emotions and to show respect, not to persuade them of any opinions, political or otherwise."

"What saddens me most is that some of our families were understandably uncomfortable while attending this event. Our school, and this includes school events sponsored by related groups, is not a place for politics. In planing future events, it will be made clear to organizers that school is not the place to engage or to display political agendas or opinions. And, I will be particularly diligent in ensuring this is the case going forward.

Sincerely, Telena Imel"

