Officer finds stolen gun, marijuana during traffic stop

Two men are in custody after they were busted with marijuana and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Duluth on Saturday.

A Duluth Police officer was patrolling a neighborhood when he saw a vehicle driving erratically. When the officer pulled the driver over, he smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

He made both men exit the vehicle and after investigating, the officer found marijuana and two guns, one of which was reported stolen. One of the suspects also had an open warrant.

Both suspects were taken into custody.

No identities have been released.

