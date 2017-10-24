Officer finds stolen gun, marijuana during traffic stop

Two men are in custody after they were busted with marijuana and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Duluth on Saturday.More >
Six high school students in Gwinnett County could face suspension for what the district described as sexual misconduct.
As many as 40 occupants of a Gwinnett County hotel were evacuated during a fire at the facility early Sunday morning.
A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.
A county manager is off the job and on suspension following accusations of using a racial slur when referring to another colleague.
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.
