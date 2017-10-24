Police searching for missing Pickens County man

Police in Pickens County are searching for a man who hasn't been seen since leaving to check himself into a rehabilitation clinic on October 17.

Justin Feagans, 27, told friends and family that he was going to check himself in to a VA hospital for treatment of a substance abuse problem but never showed up.

He was last seen in the area of Robin Road in Pickens County. Two days later, he posted to Facebook that he was in the Ellijay area but he hasn't been seen or heard from since.

He's described as a white male, standing about 5'8" tall and weighing about 265 pounds. He has green eyes and brown air and has multiple tattoos, including one of an anchor on his face.

He was traveling in a 2013 Silver Ford Focus with the Georgia license tag of CGE 5546.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Pickens County Sheriff's Office at 706-253-8911.

