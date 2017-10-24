Georgia ranks among worst states for human trafficking

The National Human Trafficking Resource Center compiles annual lists of the most human trafficking victims in the U.S. and the news isn't good for the state of Georgia.

According to the organization, the state had the sixth most human trafficking cases in the United States.

Check out the 15 states that have the most amount of human trafficking cases.

