FBI Atlanta office needs public's help to identify bank robbery suspect

The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual wanted in five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery.

The incidents happened over a two-month period in the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Lovejoy and Union City areas.

The suspect is wanted in these particular incidents:

August 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 p.m., Wells Fargo, 11235 Tara Blvd., Lovejoy, GA

August 9, 2017, at approximately 2:30 pm, SunTrust Bank, 1330 Hwy 85 N, Fayetteville, GA

September 18, 2017, at approximately 11:02 a.m., JPMorgan Chase Bank, 7145 Hwy 85, Riverdale, GA

September 28, 2017, at approximately 11:30 a.m., SunTrust Bank, 7575 Hwy 85, Riverdale, GA

October 18, 2017, at approximately 2:13 p.m., Bank of America, Fayetteville, GA (Attempted)

October 23, 2017, at approximately 11:33 a.m., JPMorgan Chase, 4550 Jonesboro Rd., Union City, GA

The suspect is described as a black man with a medium to stocky build, mid-30s in age, wearing shorts, sunglasses and a black wave cap.

During Monday’s robbery, the robber was accompanied by an unknown black female that stood with him at the victim teller station and was observed and photographed departing the bank with the robber.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at tel. (404) 577-8477. There is a reward and individuals can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

