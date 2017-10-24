Man accused of distributing child porn in Rome

A 35-year-old man was arrested after being accused of distributing child porn from his home in Rome.More >
The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual for five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery. The incidents happened over a two-month period in the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Lovejoy and Union City areas. The suspect is wanted in these particular incidents: August 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 p.m., Wells Fargo, 11235 Tara Blvd., Lovejoy, GA August 9, 2017, at approximately 2:30 pm, SunTrust Bank, 1330 Hwy 85 N, Fayetteville, G...More >
Officials say a woman was taken into custody after firing a weapon on post at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, which is about 240 miles southeast of Atlanta in Hinesville.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A person is in critical condition following a shooting in Stone Mountain late Monday.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
