Man accused of distributing child porn in Rome

A 35-year-old man was arrested after being accused of distributing child porn from his home in Rome.

A spokesperson with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they started an investigation with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after being told child pornography was being distributed internationally from a home in Rome.

After the investigation, the GBI spokesperson says a search warrant was executed at that home on Guest House Court S.E., and Jonathan Bopp was ultimately taken into custody and charged with two counts of distribution of child pornography.

