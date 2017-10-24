Better Call Harry: Lennox settlement - CBS46 News

Better Call Harry: Lennox settlement

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
GRIFFIN, GA (CBS46) -

Now that cooler weather is here, it’s time to give your air conditioner a break.

Unless it’s already broken. Over the summer Better Call Harry learned that thousands of systems were prematurely breaking down.

There is a class action settlement, but are you willing to go through the trouble?

Tony Seaman wrote a funny little jingle about Lennox air conditioners.

“My Lennox air conditioner had a coil that failed. Now my Lennox system, it done blow away, blown away.”

Seaman and his wife retired to Sun City, a lovely senior community in Griffin where the homes are new and the air conditioners are breaking.

Do you know about the Lennox class action settlement, Thomas v. Lennox Industries? If you have a Lennox manufactured between 2007 and 2015, you may qualify for a new evaporator coil and up to $550 for labor.

Seaman and his neighbors learned about the settlement through their homeowner’s association. Getting the coil was easy, but to get the $550, he had to jump through hoops.

“We’ve jumped through hoops, probably six different hoops over one year,” said Seaman.

First, the hotline number you’re told to call isn’t a hotline; it’s a recording. The kind that drives you nuts.

Even so, Seaman was willing to do the legwork. He filled out the forms, sent in pictures. But it was never enough.

One of Seaman’s neighbors filed a claim more than a year ago. He’s still waiting.

To be fair to the Lennox people, they don’t handle the claims. We called the attorney who filed the lawsuit, and the good news is he agreed to help Seaman. The bad news is he’s only eligible for a $75 voucher.

To get the $550 for labor, your system has to break down twice. That’s why we recommend getting more than one quote for the repair, and talk to your repair guy about replacing that copper coil with aluminum. All of the information regarding the lawsuit can be found here: https://www.evaporatorcoillawsuit.com/Home.aspx.

Email Harry at bettercallharry@cbs46.com

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46

Who is Harry Samler? »

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Better Call Harry: Lennox settlement

    Better Call Harry: Lennox settlement

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-10-25 02:41:32 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Now that cooler weather is here, it’s time to give your air conditioner a break. Unless it’s already broken. 

    More >

    Now that cooler weather is here, it’s time to give your air conditioner a break. Unless it’s already broken. 

    More >

  • Be sure that used car is not a flood-damaged car

    Be sure that used car is not a flood-damaged car

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:58 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:58:57 GMT

    Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.

    More >

    Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.

    More >

  • BETTER CALL HARRY

    That check in the mail isn’t just a check, it’s a predatory loan

    That check in the mail isn’t just a check, it’s a predatory loan

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:47 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:47:24 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.

    More >

    If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.

    More >
    •   