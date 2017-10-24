3 men convicted in the death of a College Park man

Three men who robbed and killed a 31-year-old man in broad daylight have been found guilty and will spend several years in jail.

The men --Aldrich Cain, Mario Gooden and Justin Smith-- were convicted of the August 2016 armed robbery and murder of Otis Perdue in College Park.

Cain, 23, was convicted of felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is sentenced to life in prison.

Smith, 20, was found guilty of aggravated assault and will serve 20 years in prison.

A jury found Gooden guilty of hindering the apprehension of a criminal and sentenced to five years in prison.

