Veteran actor Robert Guillaume dies at 89

Veteran actor Robert Guillaume has died.

He won Emmys for his portrayal of a sharp-tongued butler in the TV sitcoms "Soap" and "Benson." He was also known for playing Rafiki in "The Lion King."

His widow says he died yesterday at his home in Los Angeles and had been battling prostate cancer.

Robert Guillaume was 89 years old.

