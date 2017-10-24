Candidate in mayoral race steps down with just two week left

A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
There's a scary part of Halloween that can mean life or death for young people with food allergies.More >
There's a scary part of Halloween that can mean life or death for young people with food allergies.More >
Parents of players on the Westlake High School football team are outraged that thousands of dollars raised by the booster club were withdrawn from an account without proper permission.More >
Parents of players on the Westlake High School football team are outraged that thousands of dollars raised by the booster club were withdrawn from an account without proper permission.More >
By most accounts, the young and articulate Michael Sterling has chosen to withdraw from the crowded race of hopefuls as the 60th mayor of Atlanta.More >
By most accounts, the young and articulate Michael Sterling has chosen to withdraw from the crowded race of hopefuls as the 60th mayor of Atlanta.More >
As more and more actors and television personalities speak out against sexual harassment in the workplace, we’re asking why it’s often so hard for women to come forward and get justice.More >
As more and more actors and television personalities speak out against sexual harassment in the workplace, we’re asking why it’s often so hard for women to come forward and get justice.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >
A Utah couple is charged with murder in the death of a newborn boy who lived only 13 days.More >