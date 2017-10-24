Decatur working on solution to traffic concerns on busy street

The city of Decatur is working on several possible solutions to traffic concerns on a residential street.

People living on Adair Street say people are using the street as a short cut and that makes their street dangerous.

It's 10 a.m. and Diane Loupe walked outside her house to get her newspaper like she has for 26 years.

"I raised two kids here," says Loupe.

She has watched the street grow along with the city of Decatur. While the street may be her home, it is also home to some challenges.

"It's supposed to be two-way traffic with parking on one side and it's simply not wide enough," says Loupe.

Even standing there mid-morning on a Tuesday, the cars just kept driving by.

"Cars come around that corner really quick, cars run stop signs all the time," says Loupe.

She says the constant congestion on the street means drivers aren't always using their best judgment.

Adair Street connects Ponce de Leon Avenue and Howard Avenue, and on it are speed bumps installed years ago that don't always make a difference.

"This is the way they go from one side of town to the other, but people live here," says Loupe.

With a school nearby, Loupe says kids and adults are always walking. Residents have requested increased police patrol, which has helped, but they say more can be done.

"I just don't want anybody to get hurt. A car you can repair, but I don't want to see a kid hurt," says Loupe.

According to deputy city manager Hugh Saxon, the city is updating their transportation plan, and if approved, a referendum on the Decatur Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax would partly go towards improvements to the Atlanta, West Howard and West College Avenue intersection, located adjacent to Howard and Adair Street.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.