War of words between President Trump, Republican senators

There are stunning statements and a fiery war or words between the president and two retiring Republican senators.

One senator said the president is setting a bad example for the nation's children, with the other senator calling President Trump an "untruthful president."

The president has also been putting the senators on blast too, tweeting that Senator Bob Corker (R-Tennessee) couldn't get elected dog catcher, and calling Senator Jeff Flake (R-Arizona) "toxic" and "weak on borders, crime and a non-factor in the Senate."

"Mr. President, I rise today to say enough," said Senator Flake.

On Twitter, the president falsely claimed Senator Corker supported the Iran deal. The retiring senator fired back, bashing the president, accusing him of attempted bullying and dividing the country.

"You would think he would aspire to be the President of the U.S., and act like a President of the U.S., but that's not going to be the case apparently...he's not obviously not up to that," said Senator Corker.

Georgia State political science professor Jeff Lazarus told CBS46 the in-party clash might not be as serious it could be.

"You're not seeing almost any member of the Republican Party who still have to win re-election stand up to Trump, or say anything negative about him," says Lazarus. "Why do you think that is? Because the Trump base is very, very strong...they're very loyal."

CBS46 is still waiting on responses about the squabbling from the offices of Georgia Republican Senators Johnny Isakson and David Perdue.

