Police: Man used candles to conceal aunt's death, left body in bed for month

Police say they arrested a man who failed to report that his aunt died, allegedly leaving her in a bed for a month.

Charles Peters, 37, didn't report that his 88-year-old aunt, Elizabeth Stewart, died in their apartment on North Williamsburg Drive in Decatur, according to a spokesperson with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

The police spokesperson says Peters used scented candles and air freshener bottles to manage the odor of Williamsburg's decomposing body from others.

Police did not say why Peters didn't report his aunt's death. He was arrested without incident Tuesday.

