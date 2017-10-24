Dr. Mary Davis named superintendent of Henry County Schools - CBS46 News

Dr. Mary Davis named superintendent of Henry County Schools


By WGCL Digital Team
HENRY COUNTY, GA

Dr. Mary Davis has been named the 15th superintendent of Henry County Schools.

Davis spent the past three years as the chief academic officer for Cobb County Public Schools.

A district spokesperson says Davis' first day has not been determined, although the current superintendent's last day is Oct. 31.

