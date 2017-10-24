Dr. Mary Davis named superintendent of Henry County Schools

Dr. Mary Davis has been named the 15th superintendent of Henry County Schools. Davis spent the past three years as the chief academic officer for Cobb County Public Schools.More >
District officials say students will continue to be in school for an extended 20-minutes in DeKalb County Schools to make up for lost instructional time through Nov. 30.More >
The family of Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller says a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is pulling the curtain on an astonishing political career.More >
People can feel better about spending money on lottery tickets knowing that proceeds help students obtain an education throughout the state.More >
Few expected the search for a new Henry County superintendent to extend into mid-October.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
