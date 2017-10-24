Caregiver says 3-year-old choked to death; Officials say blunt force trauma

A 3-year-old child's family is demanding justice after his death in Atlanta.

According to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday after being told a child was choking.

The child, identified as Kejuan Mason, was taken to the hospital by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

After the incident, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told Atlanta police the child died due to blunt force trauma.

His grandmother blames the woman who was taking care of him and his twin brother. That woman, who wasn't at a vigil for the child Tuesday, said he choked on a cupcake.

"I had that feeling that something was going wrong," says Geraldine Mason, the child's mother. "My child did not choke off a cupcake."

His mom says the woman caring for him was a friend of hers. Kejuan's mom says she asked her friend to take care of him and his brother while she was in jail on reckless conduct charges. But now, the child's brother, Kerry, is being cared for by his grandmother, who also blames Kejuan's death on child protective services.

"DFACS needs to be accountable, they get these long case loads, they forget about the people that really need them, these babies," she said.

The Atlanta police spokesperson says four other kids and three adults were in the house at the time of the incident, adding that their Special Victims Unit is investigating the child's death, along with the Department of Family and Children Services.

