Residents want new pet law following horrific incident at grooming salon

Many in north Georgia are pushing for a new law to protect your pet.

It's a simple idea.

Meko's Law would keep abusers away from your animals. It all stems from a horrific incident at a grooming salon in Cumming where the alleged abuser in this case was the owner.

Oddly enough, the woman charged is listed as a No. 1 groomer in Georgia, but according to a petition, 80,000 people would say otherwise and want the state to take action.

Meko was taken to the grooming salon to be handled with care. Instead, the precious puppy was beaten and killed.

Police charged the salon's owner with animal cruelty. They say earlier in October, Michelle Root kicked and dragged Meko, knocking him into the door, and choked him with a lead until he was unconscious.

The public outrage from the dog's death has manifested on Facebook with the hashtag #JusticeForMeko.

The grooming salon is currently closed and now Forsyth County is taking action. Board of Commissioners Chairman Todd Levent is working to amend the animal ordinance by introducing Meko's Law.

"If you're a convicted felon, you will not be allowed to work in any of these environments with animals," says Levent.

On Tuesday, the board worked to make sure the proposal fits constitutionally.

"We may in fact subject you to certain background checks," says Levent.

He wants Meko's Law to go beyond county lines. He's putting pressure on state lawmakers to change Georgia Code so it protects all dogs from future harm.

"I really wish our state would step up, they would adopt one and bring it statewide [so] all of us counties don't have to do it individually," says Levent.

CBS46 found that Root now has a second-degree animal cruelty charge from an incident in 2016 where a dog left with a ruptured spleen. She has bonded out of jail, so we went to her house. No one answered the door, although we could hear dogs barking.

