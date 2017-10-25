Cool, breezy in Atlanta Wednesday

There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A Washington Post survey found that Georgia is the 13th most uneducated state in the nation and also has the 11th lowest average IQ. Check out the most uneducated cities in the state!More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A North College Hill mother faced a judge Monday after police say she tied a brown plastic bag over her 2-year-old daughter's head for a half hour.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >