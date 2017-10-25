Cool, breezy in Atlanta Wednesday - CBS46 News

Cool, breezy in Atlanta Wednesday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Wednesday with a cool and breezy wind.

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • Wednesday will start cold in metro Atlanta. While temperatures will eventually warm into the low 60s, a northwest wind above 10 mph in the afternoon will keep a bite in the air. 

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Mostly sunny | 44° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Mostly sunny | 55° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 60° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 59° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly clear | 54° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly clear | 49° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 70°
  • Record High: 82° from 1940
     
  • Normal Low: 51°
  • Record Low: 29° from 1965
     
  • Sunset: 6:52 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Saturday

