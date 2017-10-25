Temps above average for 79 percent of October in Atlanta so far

As we settle into a colder pattern in Atlanta to end the month, a look back at October shows just how warm the city has been.

79 percent of October above average

Through Oct. 24, the temperature was above average for a total of 19 days in October -- that's 79 percent of the month. Meanwhile, only four days were below average -- including Tuesday -- while one day was right at average.

Late start to 40s

Another example of our warm month is the delay in 40-degree-days for the city. While Atlanta will typically drop into the 40s on Oct. 5 each year, we didn't drop into the 40s for the first time until Oct. 18 this year.



While temperatures have been mostly above average, the colder air that's already here will settle in through the remainder of the month.

