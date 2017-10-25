Traffic-related deaths prompt speed limit change in Woodstock

Residents of a Cherokee County neighborhood are breathing a little easier after city officials lowered the speed limit in an area that saw three people killed in a recent accident.

City officials have decided to lower the speed limit along Arnold Mill Road in Woodstock from 35 to 30 miles per hour. They made the changes after three people were struck and killed while walking in early September.

On September 9, a woman and her child were walking along the road near Hubbard Road when they were struck and killed. Kaitlin Hunt, 28, was holding her 3 month-old baby Riley in her arms as she attempted to cross the street. She was then struck by an SUV driven by a 17 year-old girl.

Hunt's 61-year-old stepmother Kathy Deming was also struck and later died at an area hospital. Kaitlin, Riley and her husband Brandon were visiting family members in Woodstock after fleeing Hurricane Irma from their home in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Betty Labato, who lives in the area, hopes a reduced speed limit will cut down on accidents.

"I think it's good. I really do because when you have a mother with children crossing the street and there is no traffic and then you have someone speeding up you really have to be careful. The drivers have to be on the lookout," says Labato.

"I would like to maybe see a speed bump or something else that will actually slow the cars down because people are not slowing down," says Peggy Hoenshell, who works in the area. "You can't go but a block and you are hitting another good size speed bump and there's no traffic back there and I think that would be wonderful to have something like that on every block on Arnold Mill."

City leaders say they're also looking at other safety improvements, including building crosswalks and installing additional lighting.

