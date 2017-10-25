Civil rights group: School retaliated against cheerleaders

A national civil rights group says it has "grave concerns" about actions taken by a Georgia university after five black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a football game.

The Kennesaw State University cheerleaders were told they'd be kept off the field in a stadium tunnel at future pregame activities after protesting racial injustice during the anthem Sept. 30. Four of the cheerleaders then knelt in the tunnel behind the stands at the school's homecoming game Saturday.

In a Tuesday letter to the state's board of regents, the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law said denying the cheerleaders the opportunity to be present during the anthem is "an act of retaliation."

University officials have said moving the cheerleaders off the field before kickoff was one of several changes designed to enhance the game-day atmosphere.

