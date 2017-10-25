Large amount of child pornography seized from man's home - CBS46 News

Large amount of child pornography seized from man's home

By WGCL Digital Team
WALTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A man is jailed and facing several charges of child pornography following a bust at his home in Walton County on Monday.

Matthew Cornell, 45, was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home in the Loganville area. Cornell was already listed on the Georgia Sex Offender Registry as a sexual predator.

He's currently in the Walton County Jail.

The bust was a result of a joint investigation conducted by the Walton County Sheriff's Office and the GBI.

