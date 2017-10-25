Men wanted in connection to robbery in Walmart parking lot

Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a victim in the parking lot of a Newton County Walmart location early Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart location on Industrial Boulevard in Covington.

Police say the men were both armed when the robbery occurred. The suspects were able to get a small amount of cash from the victim before taking off on foot toward Settlers Grove Road.

If you have seen the men in the surveillance video or have any information on the robbery, you're asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 678-625-5555.

Surveillance video from the scene

