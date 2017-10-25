Teller scares off suspect during robbery attempt at Dunwoody bank

A woman is being sought after she allegedly attempted to rob a DeKalb County bank by passing a teller a note before a second teller eventually ran her off.

The attempted robbery happened at the BB&T bank branch on Mt. Vernon Road in Dunwoody.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, the woman entered the bank and passed the teller a note. When a second teller approached, the woman took off on foot and was last seen running through the parking lot.

The suspect is described as a black female between the ages of 20-25. She stands about 5'6" tall and weighs around 140-160 pounds. She was caught on surveillance camera wearing a pink hoodie and a black baseball cap.

If you have any information on the robbery, please contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

