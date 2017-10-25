Teller scares off suspect during robbery attempt at Dunwoody bank

A woman is being sought after she allegedly attempted to rob a DeKalb County bank by passing a teller a note before a second teller eventually ran her off.More >
Many in north Georgia are pushing for a new law to protect your pet. Meko's Law would keep abusers away from your animals. It all stems from a horrific incident at a grooming salon in Cumming where the alleged abuser in this case was the owner.More >
Police say they arrested a man who failed to report that his aunt died, allegedly leaving her in a bed for a month.More >
A 35-year-old man was arrested after being accused of distributing child porn from his home in Rome.More >
The FBI Atlanta Field Office is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual for five bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery. The incidents happened over a two-month period in the Riverdale, Fayetteville, Lovejoy and Union City areas. The suspect is wanted in these particular incidents: August 8, 2017 at approximately 12:29 p.m., Wells Fargo, 11235 Tara Blvd., Lovejoy, GA August 9, 2017, at approximately 2:30 pm, SunTrust Bank, 1330 Hwy 85 N, Fayetteville, G...More >
The city of Decatur is working on several possible solutions to traffic concerns on a residential street.More >
DeKalb County commissioners voted Tuesday to take steps toward the removal of the Confederate monument on the Decatur Town Square.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
The family of a 3-year-old boy is demanding justice after the boy died while in the custody of a temporary caregiver.More >
The mother of a 7-year-old girl said employees at a group home shaved off her daughter’s curly hair, claiming it would grow back straight.More >
