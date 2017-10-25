Man suspected of burglarizing Henry County church

Police in Henry County are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a church on Monday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the Mount Olive Baptist Church on Mount Olive Road in Stockbridge.

According to Henry County Police, the suspect, only identified as a black male, broke into the church and stole several items. Exactly what he got away with is unknown at this time.

He was seen driving a silver or gold-colored Chevrolet Trailblazer with a sticker on the bottom right side of the rear window.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8250.

