Two in custody following alleged threat at Cherokee County school

Two students are in police custody following an alleged threat at a Cherokee County high school.

According to the Tribune Ledger News, the threats occurred around 5 p.m. on Monday at Etowah High School on Putnam Ford Road in Woodstock.

Robert Horn, Principal at the school, says local authorities were notified of a potential threat against the school, prompting an investigation. Two students were taken into custody but have not been arrested.

Principal Horn also stated that there are no other suspects and there's no active threat against the school.

The Tribune Ledger News says the suspects are a male and a female. Their identities have not been released.

