Two teens arrested for terror plot against Cherokee's Etowah High School

Two students are in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County.

Police have identified the suspects as 17-year-old Alfred Dupree and 17-year-old Victoria McCurley.

Acting on a tip, Cherokee investigators served a warrant on both of the students' homes.

They found a homemade incendiary device, which was described as a flammable substance, and an undetermined powder substance at McCurley's house, and a journal at Dupree's house which they say detailed an attack against the school.

Robert Horn, Principal at the school, says local authorities were notified of a potential threat against the school, prompting an investigation.

The Cherokee County School District sent CBS46 a statement regarding the incident.

On behalf of the Superintendent, we recognize these as very serious charges, and that will be reflected in the severe administrative disciplinary actions the School District will take against these students. We will not tolerate violence of any kind at our schools. We deeply appreciate the community member who reported information to the Woodstock Police Department tip line that ultimately led to these arrests by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office. Our School District Police Department and administrative staff assisted with the investigation in a continuation of our longtime partnership with the Sheriff’s Office to maintain a safe and secure environment for our students and employees. We take all threats to the safety and security of our students and employees very seriously. Anyone with information about threats is asked to immediately report it to police.

Both suspects have been charged as adults with the following:

Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder x3

Terroristic Threats and Acts x4

Criminal Attempt to Commit Arson and Possession and/or Transportation of Destructive Device/Explosive with Intent to Kill, Injure or Destroy any Public Building.

