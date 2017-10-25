Atlanta Police Department to hold final recruiting event

Some jobs offer a challenge, some offer rewards, and some offer the chance to make a real difference in people's lives.

The Atlanta Police Department is holding a job fair in the next few weeks to offer all of these things and more.

The Department is looking for those who are hard working, up to a challenge and ready to make a difference around the community.

This will be the 4th and final recruiting event APD has held in the month of October and is set to take place on Saturday, October 28th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the City of Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters located at 226 Peachtree Street S.W., Atlanta, GA 30303.

Any additional information as well as the application can be found at http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp03/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=ATLGA&cws=1&rid=4922.

