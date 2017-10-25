Marietta PD on scene of barricaded suspect on Bellemeade, Springhollow Lane

The Marietta Police Dept. is on scene of a barricaded suspect in a home on Bellemeade and Springhollow Lane.

According to police, the suspect attempted a robbery with a knife and then fled the area, eventually talking his way into a home. All residents of the home have been safely evacuated, but the suspect has barricaded himself inside the home.

Police have made verbal contact with the suspect and are attempting to take the suspect into custody without incident.

