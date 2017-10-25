Kroger to host metro Atlanta holiday hiring event

Kroger’s Atlanta Division will host a hiring fair in hopes of filling more than 400 open positions.

The hiring event will be held Saturday, November 4 at all stores located in the Atlanta and surrounding areas.

“Kroger is dedicated to providing career opportunities with competitive pay and great benefits within the communities we serve,” says Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “We are excited to hire hard-working, customer-centered associates who are committed to creating exceptional and unique shopping experiences for our customers this holiday season.”

Positions are available for deli and bakery departments, meat and seafood departments, baggers, cashiers and clerks.

Applicants should apply at jobs.kroger.com prior to attending the job fair.

