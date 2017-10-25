Gas leak leads to road closures in Chamblee

A gas leak on Peachtree Boulevard has all lanes closed between Longview Drive and Broad Street in Chamblee.

Crews are expected to work on clamping off three sections for 3 - 10 hours.

One lane of north and southbound traffic is being diverted thru an adjacent parking lot.

Motorists are advised to use New Peachtree Road and Buford Highway as alternate routes in the area.

