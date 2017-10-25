Jekyll Island gets $4 million for restoration

Jekyll Island has endured its fair share of heavy rain and winds from recent hurricanes, and as a result of damages endured, Governor Nathan Deal announced $4 million will go towards restoration.

The funds will be transferred from the Governor's Emergency Fund to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

"Due to Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, there is an immediate need for the rehabilitation of the rock revetment and restoration of armament on the north portion of Jekyll Island," said Deal in a press release. "I've allocated $4 million to cover these immediate needs and will seek supplemental funding in the amended budget to assist other beachfront areas impacted by hurricane-related erosion."

Funds will go directly towards restoration needs of beachfront areas.

