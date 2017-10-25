NAACP issues travel advisory against American Airlines, travelers respond

The NAACP cites four recent incidents where it claims blacks were discriminated against by American Airlines as the catalyst behind their latest travel advisory.

Here’s just one example: “An African-American woman and her infant child were removed from a flight from Atlanta to New York City when the woman asked that her stroller be retrieved from checked baggage before she would disembark.”

The NAACP says for several months they’ve been monitoring a pattern of disturbing incidents.

CBS spoke with American Airlines passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who were just learning about the travel advisory.

“I hope it gets addressed and sorted out so I don’t have to switch because I don’t’ want to give loyalty to someone that is mistreating African Americans or any race actually,” said one traveler.

But is what happened to some cause for a travel advisory for the entire airline?

“Maybe this is just the actions of few. That’s why we’re investigating and at some point we will issue a strong statement of what comes next.”

Gerald Griggs, vice president of Atlanta’s NAACP Chapter, said the travel advisory was not to get the media’s attention.

“This is to get the attention of the public,” he said.

The travel advisory is a trending topic all over social media, and today the CEO of American Airlines Doug Parker is responding.

He says in part, “We do not and will not tolerate discrimination of any kind. We have reached out to the NAACP and are eager to meet with them to listen to their issues and concerns.”

One customer told CBS, “I’ve always had a good experience with American, never felt discriminated toward at all.”

Some travelers say if true, the discrimination is disappointing enough to make them change airlines.

“In today’s world, you cannot just overlook things like this anymore,” said Griggs. "In the new environment that we find ourselves in since November, we're not pulling any card. We're exposing what's actually happening."

Some may remember in August when the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Missouri.

It was in response to a new state law that makes it harder to sue for racial discrimination.

The NAACP said blacks are nearly twice as likely as whites to be pulled over by the police there.

It was the first time the civil rights group urged anyone to avoid a state altogether.

