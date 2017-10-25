Unlikely suspect identified in Snellville vandalism case

Police have identified an unusual suspect responsible for seven vandalized vehicles in Snellville’s Knob Hill neighborhood.

It’s a woodpecker.

Neighbors have complained about damage to their cars’ side mirrors. They thought it was criminal intent, in some cases the glass was shattered. They thought it was kids who might be responsible until they realized it was a bird; a territorial woodpecker.

It is mating season after all.

I was totally surprised,” said resident Scott DeForest. “But then you walk out and look at the mirror, you see the little dots where it may have been the beak striking the mirror.”

Several people now have plastic grocery bags over their mirrors for protection.

