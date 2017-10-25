Raccoon with rabies killed in Dunwoody neighborhood

A lot of people living on Olde Village Court in Dunwoody have pets, like Warren Turner and his dog, Bo. He heard from his neighbor about a rabid raccoon in the area.

We're told the homeowner's dogs alerted him to a strange raccoon in the yard. The raccoon was killed and turned over to DeKalb County Animal Services for testing.

It was confirmed it did have rabies.

"I came here to DeKalb County Animal Services, and I'm told if you are scratched or bitten by a wild animal, you should seek medical attention," says Turner. "You should also keep an eye on your pet for any unusual or strange behavior from them."

Neighbors know it's here now, and they are taking precautions with their pets.

"We basically just would not leave her out at night, and supervise her when she's out during the day," says Carol Mulford.

