Proposed bike trail in Sandy Springs will connect to BeltLine

A traffic solution to congestion on Georgia 400 is closer to reality today.

A little less than four years ago, motorists quit tossing fifty cents into the toll baskets.

Since then, little choice, more traffic.

However, on Oct. 25 taxpayers got a good look at a new choice – a trail through the woods.

“I want to be able to bike, nearby where I live,” said Mardi Mountford. “If this happens I won’t have to move to the BeltLine.”

The maps of a proposed multipurpose trail were sprawled across two tables at the High Point Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs.

Fifty neighbors came to stare and write sticky notes.

Most here sounded excited.

“I came today because I keep reading about it, not clear on the time line,” said Mountford.

This trail will link the BeltLine near Lindbergh Marta Station all the way north to the King and Queen building, outside the perimeter at I-285 and GA 400.

Engineers and landscape architects present at the meeting pushed to hear what people wanted from the proposed trail.

One person said no to art, while others requested ample shade and asked security questions.

Connections clearly mattered to city planners from far North Fulton town including Midtown.

“The more connections to parks better,” said Milton Planner Michele McIntosh-Ross. “More connections that don’t’ involve cars because traffic is already bad.”

This two-and-a-half mile stretch will cost around five million dollars.

The money will come from the vote to boost the sales tax by three fourths of a cent last spring.

The project is tentative slated for completion in four years.

Another public hearing is scheduled for Oc.t 25 at 6 p.m. at the High Point Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



