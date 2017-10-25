Former DeKalb Co. commissioner pleads guilty to misuse of funds

Former DeKalb County Commissioner Stanley K. Watson plead guilty on Oct. 25 to misappropriating $3,000 of county funds for personal use.

The 63-year-old was charged with a single count of theft by conversion dating back to 2016.

While serving as District 2 Commissioner, Watson requested and received advance checks to cover travel expenses for upcoming business conferences.

However, in March 2016 prior to attending the conferences, Watson resigned to run for DeKalb County Tax Commissioner.

The county-issued funds were then used illegally for personal expenses.

“We will not stand for corruption within our county government,” said DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston in a press release. “Elected officials should be held to a higher standard of responsibility and accountability to the citizens whom they are elected to serve.”

He was sentenced as a first offender, and sentenced to perform 150 hours of community service and is barred from conducting business with or for the county for the duration of his one year probation.

