Frost advisory for northeast Georgia until 9 a.m.

A frost advisory has been issued for northeast Georgia from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The advisory does not include metro Atlanta, but does include the following counties:

Fannin

Lumpkin

Towns

Union

White

What does it mean?

A frost advisory means widespread frost is expected in the advisory area, which could damage sensitive vegetation. Make sure you protect your plants from the cold.

