Frost advisory for northeast Georgia until 9 a.m. - CBS46 News

WEATHER

Frost advisory for northeast Georgia until 9 a.m.

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A frost advisory has been issued for northeast Georgia from 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

The advisory does not include metro Atlanta, but does include the following counties:

  • Fannin
  • Lumpkin
  • Towns
  • Union
  • White

What does it mean?

A frost advisory means widespread frost is expected in the advisory area, which could damage sensitive vegetation. Make sure you protect your plants from the cold.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather