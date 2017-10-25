Fuel tanker tips forward at gas station in Pike County

A fuel tanker tipped forward outside a gas station in Pike County Wednesday.

The tanker experienced a mechanical failure and needed a tow truck while outside Flash Foods, according to a spokesperson with the Pike County Fire Department.

When the stands were deployed and the tractor was removed, officials say fuel in the front and middle part of the tanker caused the trailer to tip forward.

A spokesperson with the fire department later confirmed that the incident ended and all units were in service at the gas station as of Wednesday night.

