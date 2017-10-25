Number of Atlanta mayoral candidates dropping

There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly. Of the 12 Atlanta mayoral candidates that made it on the Fulton County ballot, 10 remain.

Earlier in October, Laban King announced he was ending his bid to lead the city, and earlier this week, Michael Sterling dropped out and endorsed Ceasar Mitchell.

CBS46 political analyst Bill Nigut says in a field with so many candidates, he doesn't believe one or two dropping out will shift momentum for any particular candidate.

"Once you get beyond Mary Norwood, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Peter Aman -- who've all bunched up toward the upper end of the polls -- it's very difficult to know what's happening to the people who are below that line," says Nigut.

Nigut says now that we're less than two weeks out from Election Day, it would be surprising to see anyone else drop out of the race, mainly because polls show nearly 14 percent of Atlanta voters are undecided.

Nigut says the remaining candidates still have time to carve out a path to a likely runoff.

"The voting pool in this race is well under 100,000 voters," says Nigut. 'To get into the runoff, you don't need all that many votes. You should be able to do it with 20,000 votes [or more]. Each candidate believes if they can identify their voters and turn them out to the polls, they have a chance to make the runoff."

Early voting has already started in the mayor's race. Election Day is Nov. 7.

There will likely be a runoff between the top two candidates, which would happen in December.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.