Number of Atlanta mayoral candidates dropping

Residents in south Atlanta say they're waiting up often as late as 9 p.m. for their mail to arrive, adding that sometimes deliveries don't come at all for days.More >
There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly.More >
The fight over religious liberty legislation is heating up again and it’s because of Atlanta’s bid to win over Amazon.More >
An audio recording sheds more light into booster club bonuses for coaches on a popular high school football team. CBS46 is learning that coaches at Atlanta's Westlake High School have been receiving them for years, but many parents had no idea.More >
A traffic solution to congestion on Georgia 400 is closer to reality today.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
The family of a 3-year-old boy is demanding justice after the boy died while in the custody of a temporary guardian.More >
A Wisconsin police officer helped a child celebrate his birthday after no one picked him up at the end of the school day.More >
Police say they arrested a man who failed to report that his aunt died, allegedly leaving her in a bed for a month.More >
There are stunning statements and a fiery war or words between the president and two retiring Republican senators.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
Atlanta's mayoral race between front-runner Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms is heating up. Both candidates have launched vicious attacks at the other, but are they working?More >
