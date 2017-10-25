Police: Lots of gunfire in Decatur triple shooting

Police say there was lots of gunfire after a triple shooting in Decatur late Wednesday.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Waldrop Hills Drive.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department says they found two men outside, who were both shot. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say another man turned up at a hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

No motive was provided and police say they're not yet sure if the wounded men are suspects.

