Sunny, warmer in Atlanta Thursday - CBS46 News

WEATHER

Sunny, warmer in Atlanta Thursday

Posted: Updated:
By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Expect sunny skies in Atlanta Thursday with warmer afternoon temperatures. 

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • After a day where temperatures didn't make it out of the low 60's, Thursday will feel better in Atlanta. It'll still be cold in the morning, but a southwest wind will push temperatures to near 70 in the afternoon.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Sunny | 43° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Sunny | 61° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Sunny | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Sunny | 68° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Clear | 64° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Clear | 55° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Thursday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 70°
  • Record High: 85° from 2010
     
  • Normal Low: 51°
  • Record Low: 29° from 1968
     
  • Sunset: 6:51 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Saturday

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Real-time Feed from CBS46 Weather